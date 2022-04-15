2,600 kids to hit the course for Jr. Bloomsday

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – More than 2,600 Jr. Bloomies will hit the course at Spokane Falls Community College on Saturday.

Jr. Bloomsday is Spokane’s original kids’ run and was brought back in 2019.

The course is about 1.2 miles in length and each child who participates receives a finisher t-shirt, ticket to Silverwood and free Gatorade.

Jr. Bloomsday will benefit Spokane County’s Active4Youth program, whose mission is to combat childhood obesity through the introduction of sports like running.

This year’s race is full, but adult Bloomies still have time to register for the May 1 race.

