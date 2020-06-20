26 more Spokane County residents test positive for COVID-19 overnight

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — An additional 26 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Spokane County, health officials said Saturday.

That marks 962 Spokane County residents who have tested positive for the virus. Thirty-seven people have died.

26 more people in Spokane County test positive for COVID-19, but there has not been a reported death from this virus in 11 days now. 9 county residents hospitalized from the virus, but I’m told the county is treating additional patients from surrounding areas. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/zw3glJjw4S — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) June 20, 2020

As of Saturday, nine county residents are hospitalized, but the Spokane Regional Health district says local hospitals are treating patients from surrounding areas, as well.

Spokane saw its second largest overnight spike in cases on Friday, with 43 additional people testing positive for the virus.

READ: Spokane sees second highest spike in overnight cases with 43 positive tests

According to Dr. Bob Lutz with SRHD, half of the recent spike in cases were found through contact tracing. The other half are unknown, which Lutz says shows community spread is a factor.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.