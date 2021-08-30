25-year-old man killed while riding bike in North Spokane

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 25-year-old man was killed Sunday night riding his bike in North Spokane.

According to Washington State Patrol, the man was crossing Division and Hawthorne near Whitworth when a car failed to yield and hit him.

The man later died at Sacred Heart Hospital.

Police said drugs or alcohol were involved and the crash is under investigation. No charges have been filed.

The man’s name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

