24 local COVID-19 patients housed in isolation hotel over 85-day span

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District has paid for 85 nights of hotel stays for local COVID-19 patients experiencing homelessness.

County health officer Dr. Bob Lutz said 24 people have been isolated at the My Place hotel in Spokane Valley. According to a variance application, the cost of renting a portion of the hotel is $61 per night or $36,600 a month for 20 rooms.

During a meeting with the health board on Thursday, Lutz said the hotel is fully operational and continues to support those cannot otherwise isolate safely.

“It’s being well used for exactly the purpose it’s been designed,” Lutz said.

As of Thursday, health officials have confirmed 1,122 cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County residents. There was an increase of 31 new cases between Wednesday and Thursday and 18 people are currently hospitalized.

