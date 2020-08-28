23,000 people enter to run in virtual Bloomsday

Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bloomsday is going virtual this year, but that is not stopping runners from signing up to participate.

Organizers said they have already received 23,000 entrants, which may make the race one of the largest runs in 2020.

Registration is still open to accommodate for the surge of runners, walkers and wheelchair participants who continue to contact organizers about signing up.

Each Bloomie will run or walk a 12K course of their choosing. Upon completion, each finisher will post their finish time on the Boomsday website and then receive a finisher t-shirt in the mail.

