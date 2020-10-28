23-year-old opens exhibit at Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture honoring WWII veterans

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s one thing to learn about our past. It’s another to help bring it to life.

“Every time I’d get home from class, I was making calls trying to find veterans to talk to me,” said Scott Davis, Director of Faces of Valor.

23-year-old Davis started his oral history project Faces of Valor back in 2015 when he was just 17-years-old. He’s interviewed more than 200 veterans so far.

“Sometimes I’d have local interviews and sometimes I would be driving to Portland or Seattle,” he said.

A new opportunity presented itself when an employee with the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture came to speak at one of his history classes at Gonzaga University.

“We got connected talking about something with the 75th anniversary of World War II,” said Davis.

The rest, you could say, is history.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to share these guys’ stories and remind people that there are still World War II veterans out there and what the price of freedom is,” Davis said.

Davis now has his own exhibit at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, showcasing stores and personal items from veterans he’s interviewed.

“We look at these black and white pictures and we read text books and we talk about Normandy but we forget these were real people,” he said.

Real people he says deserve to be remembered.

“This was a good opportunity to let them know, ‘Hey, people still care about you, care about what you sacrificed.’ I think they were excited that people were still going to be hearing their stories remembering them and what they did,” said Davis.

The Faces of Valor exhibit is set to run through May 2021.

