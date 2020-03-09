22 dead, 162 infected from COVID-19 in Washington state

KING CO., Wash. — 22 people have died from COVID-19 in Washington state, and 162 are infected, according to the Department of Health.

Spokane is listed on the website now, officially with zero confirmed cases of the virus.

The Department of Health reported 21 fatalities as of Monday, but these numbers do not reflect the recent passing of a Grant County patient with coronavirus on Sunday.

Public Health Seattle & King County is reporting three COVID-19 deaths in the county, and 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing King County’s case count to 116 infections.

They also announced those numbers Monday, reporting that there are now 20 deaths in King County as a result of COVID-19.

They also explain that a “number of viral respiratory germs” making their way through King County, including seasonal flu. For this reason, they request that people with minor symptoms of coughing and fevers isolate themselves.

People who should get tested are those over 60 years old, with chronic medical conditions, weakened immune systems, or are pregnant.

