22 COVID-related deaths reported in Spokane County last week

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – Low vaccination rates and the Delta variant continue to feed a fifth wave of COVID-19 in Spokane County. Twenty-two more deaths were reported in the county last week.

since the pandemic began, 771 people have now died from COVID-related deaths in Spokane County.

Of the people who have died from COVID-related illness in Spokane County since September 1, all of them are over the age of 40. Most have been between 60 and 80 years old.

Even with testing in short supply, the health district says 353 more people tested positive in Spokane County Wednesday.

According to the Washington Department of Health, 60.1-percent of people over 12 in Spokane have had at least one dose of the vaccine; 53.4-percent of those eligible are considered fully vaccinated.

Statewide numbers show hospitalizations statewide have far surpassed the peak seen in January. Unofficial numbers for the past week show those new hospitalizations dropping. It also projects that case numbers and deaths dropping statewide as well.

Over the last week, most of the cases in Spokane County have been people between 30 and 39 years old. 245 kids age nine and under have also tested positive for COVID since September 1.

