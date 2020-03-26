21-year-old suspect shot by Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

CLEARWATER CO., Idaho — A 21-year-old man was shot by deputies in Clearwater County when he reportedly refused to drop his weapon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they received reports of an argument between two men at 77 Brandt Mill Drive. The reporting said the suspect, later identified as Andrew Hull of Orofino, was arguing with her husband over a road issue.

Deputies were given a description of Hull and his vehicle, and believed they knew who he was due to past contacts.

They located Hull, who was armed with a pistol in a drop leg holster. Deputies said he refused to follow directions and remove the gun from his holster.

Deputies got into an altercation with Hull, which led to him being shot, they said. He was taken to the hospital and later transferred to St. Joe’s in Lewiston, where he is in stable condition.

The Idaho State Police have taken over the investigation.

