21-year-old man rescued from river near Boulder Beach has passed away

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who was caught under the water and later pulled from the Spokane River near Boulder Beach on Tuesday has passed away.

Witnesses told 4 News Now the 21-year-old man was swimming across the river with a group of friends when he started yelling for help and went under. They said he was under for at least 20 minutes while crews attempted to search through the murky water.

Firefighters and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Dive Team responded and performed CPR on the man for several minutes before he was taken away in an ambulance.

The Spokane Valley Police Department said the man could not be revived at the hospital.

Authorities encouraged anyone recreating near or in the water to wear a life jacket.

