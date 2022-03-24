2022 NFL offseason might rank as the craziest of all-time

by Will Wixey

Matt Slocum Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s safe to say that the NFL teams we see take the field next season will be quite different from the ones we saw last season.

It felt like after one blockbuster trade got announced, every other team in the league briefly followed suit. And the trade that debatably sparked it all is Russell Wilson going to the Denver Broncos.

Wilson got traded for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris, two first round picks, two second round picks, and a fifth-rounder. At a glance, yes, that’s a lot to give up for one player. But for football fans, everyone thought the Seahawks were delusional for accepting it.

Well shortly after fans realized the Seahawks have entered rebuild mode, especially after the team released Bobby Wagner later that same day. They apparently didn’t give any warning to Wagner either, according to his tweets post-release.

Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back. — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) March 11, 2022

But after the Seahawks pulled the trigger, it seems like most all other teams thought to themselves, “why not?”

In the same week, Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper went to the Cleveland Browns, a team that also replaced their quarterback with Deshaun Watson, a very controversial player. Watson currently has nine civil cases in sexual assault lawsuits being held against him.

Before the Wilson trade, the Packers re-signed their quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a $150 million 3-year contract, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL. However, he wasn’t too pleased after his wide receiver, Devante Adams, got traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second-round pick.

Adams, widely regarded as the best receiver in football, was gone just like that. And so was another prolific receiver, Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs, after he got traded to the Dolphins. The Super Bowl receiver was traded for just five draft picks, and not a single player.

So, compared to what the Seahawks got for Wilson to other trades, maybe the Seahawks made a decent decision. The NFL draft this year will have quite a few new teams picking early, and others not having any picks at all.

READ: NFL suspends Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for 2022 season for betting on games

READ: Complete madness: tournament upsets shock the world, busting brackets

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.