2022 claims many entertainment legends in first month

by Will Wixey

Credit: Andy Kropa, AP

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s not even the end of the first month of this year and the lives of so many stars have been lost.

2022 began on a sad note, with Betty White succumbing to a stroke on Dec. 31 of last year. The “Golden Girls” actress died at the age of 99, just 17 days before her 100th birthday.

More legends quickly passed soon after, like entertainment icon Sidney Poitier on Jan. 6. The first Black actor to receive an Oscar died at the age of 94.

And on Jan. 9, renowned “Full House” father figure Bob Saget died of a stroke at 65. One that nobody saw coming, Saget sadly suffered a heart attack in his hotel room after the first show of his tour.

Thursday and Friday took two more from the entertainment industry. Louie Anderson, known for his work in “Baskets,” died after a battle with cancer on Jan. 21. He was 68. American singer and actor Meat Loaf passed away just one day before. The “Bat out of Hell” singer died from COVID-19 at the age of 74.

Countless other celebrities have been claimed his year, and we are only been 22 days into the year. Hopefully we do not lose too many more legends this year, as so many have already been traumatized enough.

Please take a moment to remember those we’ve lost, along with the impact they have left on generations.

