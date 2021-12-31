2022 brings bitter cold temperatures to the Inland Northwest – Mark

We are ringing in the New Year with some of the coldest temperatures yet!

Here’s a look at what the rest of your day has in store:

Your 4 Things to Know for New Year’s Eve include:

Sunshine today

Subzero temperatures tonight

Light winds expected

Warmer Sunday with snow moving in Monday

Temperatures today will be much below average for this time of years. Highs will be in the low teens for Spokane.

Tonight’s lows will drop below zero.

We will have a few clouds Saturday.

We will have increased clouds and warmer temperatures Sunday.

Snow is moving in Monday.

Temperatures will be cooling again next week but not into the bitter cold range.