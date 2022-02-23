2022 Bloomsday poster revealed as race returns to in-person

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Lilac Bloomsday Run is back in person this year with lots of fun things in store for the event.

Race organizers just revealed this year’s Bloomsday poster, designed by former Spokanite Brian Maebius. They also launched a new app that will let participants track their times as they pass each mile. There will also be photographers along the trail, so get ready to smile!

This is the first in-person Bloomsday race since 2019 and runners are excited, including race director Jon Neill.

“It’s been a running joke at Bloomsday that for the last two years that we’ve done virtual, that we were looking forward to getting out of the mailing business and getting back into the running business,” said Neill.

The race is on May 1, so there’s still plenty of time left to register. If you sign up before March 19, you get a discounted price and can customize your name and number on your running bib.

You can register for the race here.

