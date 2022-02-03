2022 Black Business Expo begins Friday at the Wonder Building

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 2022 Black Business Expo kicks off at the Wonder Building on Friday.

The expo will feature 20 to 30 locally-owned Black businesses from eastern Washington. The event hopes to highlight the local Black business community and their products and services.

There will be free family-friendly activities and live music from local Black artists for attendees to enjoy. The Wonder Building will also have its local eateries open for everyone to dine on.

The fair is held in partnership with the Carl Maxey Center and the Black Business and Professional Alliance in Spokane. Ethan Stowell Restaurants also plans to host the event.

The expo is open to the public and free to attend. It goes from Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. until Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

