2021 Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’ back in person this year!

by Elise Jawed

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Bloomsday Road Runners Club will host its annual ‘Turkey Trot’ in person this year!

The three-mile race returns after COVID canceled it last year.

The race is free but will take cash and canned food donations for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

BRRC’s ‘Turkey Trot’ starts at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving day at the Manito Park Duck Pond. The race will be open to people who want to walk or run and will not be timed.

More information about the event can be found here.

