2021 Lilac Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s iconic and long-running Lilac Festival has been canceled a second year in a row.

This will be the third time in the festival’s 83 years that it has had to be canceled.

Organizers say they are working with city officials to hold a holiday parade on November 20, 2021, where they can kick off the season with a celebration. They are still working out the details and will have more information in the future.

“We are extremely excited and committed to continuing our Festival’s traditions, even if in a temporarily revised form,” reads a statement from organizers. “It is our hope that the Holiday Parade will be another opportunity for all of us to come together and celebrate both our city, the holiday season and, most importantly, showing that we are a strong and proud community.”

