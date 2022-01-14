2021 a top-ten warm year in the Northwest

by Matt Gray

SPOKANE, Wash.– In a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the entire northwest corner of the country, (Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana) were all in the top ten of warmest years on record. Overall, it was the fourth-warmest year on record for the United States.

In Washington, 2021 was the ninth-warmest in the 127-year data record for this report (1895 – 2021). Idaho had its third-warmest year in that period, Oregon had its fifth-warmest year, and Montana had its eighth-warmest year. July was the hottest month on record in the Northwest while the monster heatwave in June shattered all-time record high temperatures.

Across the country, NOAA says record warmth outpaced record cold by over two to one this year.

Even though it was a dry spring and summer in the Northwest, there wasn’t record dryness for the year as a whole in the Northwest. The exception was Montana, where it was the ninth-driest year on record and the driest state in the nation. You can read more about significant weather and climate events in 2021 here.

