2020 Washington Middle School Basketball Championship postponed over COVID-19 concerns

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 2020 State Tournament for middle school basketball has been postponed over COVID-19 concerns, the Executive Board of the Washington Middle School Basketball Championship confirmed Wednesday.

According to a release on their website, the Board received a legal directive from the Spokane County Health Department to cancel the State Tournament, which would have been held March 13–15.

“We know this will disappoint many of our teams and their families who’ve looked forward to this outstanding weekend of competition,” the release reads. “We are disappointed as well, but the health of our basketball community and the greater community is too important to risk.”

For the over 500 teams that earned spots in the tournament this year, the Board says they are not canceling, but postponing the tournament, and they are “resolved to carrying out this event.” They say they exploring all options to reschedule the championship weekend.

