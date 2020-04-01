2020 Spokane Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade postponed to end of July

SPOKANE, Wash. — The annual Spokane Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade was originally set for Saturday, May 16, but will now take place on Saturday, July 25.

“We are hopeful that the timing of the Festival in July will be an opportunity for Spokane and its neighbors to celebrate our nation’s recovery from this trying time,” said Dan VerHeul, President of the Spokane Lilac Festival.

This year’s theme is “Destination Spokane,” showcasing the city and region as an exceptional place to live and visit.

“While recognizing that the Parade may look a little different with possibly fewer participants, the Festival is confident it will be able to stage a celebratory and crowd-pleasing event that will stay true to our mission statement ‘Honor Our Military, Empower Our Youth and Showcase Our Region,'” VerHeul said.

More information can be found at www.spokanelilacfestival.org.

