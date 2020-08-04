2020 Primary Election Day: What Spokane County voters need to know

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Not much has changed when it comes to voting in Spokane County since COVID-19 — but there are precautions in place if you need to use in-person voter services on primary day.

With the CenterPlace Event Center in Spokane Valley closed, the Spokane County Elections Office is the only place offering those services this year.

This is for those who still need to register to vote or if you misplaced your ballot or envelope.

You’ll also be able to cast your ballot right at the elections office.

There will be signage up to direct voters and social distancing measures will be in place.

Just remember to bring your mask — but there will also be disposable ones available if you don’t have one.

Because the elections office will be accommodating voters in-person on primary day, they say processing ballots and tallying results will be delayed and likely not be completed until Saturday, Aug. 8.

The Spokane Co. Elections Office is located at 1033 W. Gardner Ave. and will open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Keep in mind, you can still register to vote and print a replacement ballot online on the Washington state voter website.

