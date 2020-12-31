2020 in Review: The most-read local stories on KXLY.com

We don’t need to tell you what the big story was in 2020. The pandemic and subsequent fallout dominated not only our headlines, but our lives as well. Add in the presidential election and 2020 was a busy year for news. COVID-19 and the election were collectively the content areas people most read about in 2020. But, the most-read individual stories on our website show people were also looking for news beyond those once-in-a-lifetime stories.

Here’s the list of the most-read individual stories on KXLY.com for 2020, based on pageviews.

1. This Coeur d’Alene lakefront mansion is the most expensive home in Idaho and it’s up for sale

This story from August was far and away our most-read story in 2020. Who could resist indulging our escapist fantasies and checking out a fully-furnished, $27 million home on one of the most beautiful lakes in America? We also did another story in which we went inside the mansion so you could see the extravagance for yourself. You can see that story here. An even bigger twist? We found out the next day that an even more expensive Lake Coeur d’Alene home went on the market for $30 million! Big year for Coeur d’Alene lakefront real estate.

2. Gov Inslee suggest it’s unlikely Washington will be ready to open by May 4

It’s strange now to think about the fact Washingtonians expected restrictions to be lifted by early May. When we published this story on April 19th, restrictions had only been in place for a month. At the time, Gov. Inslee said Washington would need to have access to rapid testing and see a decrease in the rate of infection. Nine months later, much of the state is still under restrictions and those won’t be lifted until at least January 11th.

3. ‘Molest Me Mondays’: The disturbing game Shaw Middle School parents were not notified about

This story shocked parents across the community. It came as the result of good sources and a public records request by 4 News Now anchor Nia Wong. The suggestive games had been played for years in the halls of the middle school. Our story brought about discussion and some tough conversations between parents and school administrators. It even came up in the 2020 election, as an argument against comprehensive sex education in schools. The notion of a connection between the two was disproven, as the game existed before the curriculum was in place in Spokane Schools.

4. Apples Inslee brought to Eastern Washington test positive for maggot larvae

In one of the more bizarre controversies of the 2020 election, this. Gov. Jay Inslee faced scrutiny and criticism for apples he brought from his yard in Olympia to several eastern Washington communities affected by devastating wildfires. Inslee broke state law when he brought apples into the state’s apple maggot quarantine areas. You’ve probably seen the signs on the freeway. The Dept. of Agriculture says no one has ever actually been prosecuted or fined for breaking the quarantine. Gov Inslee apologized and made donations to local food banks. Most of the apples were tracked down.

5. Local police departments warn of new phone scam

Phone call from unknown number late at night. Scam, fraud or phishing with smartphone concept. Prank caller, scammer or stranger. Man answering to incoming call. Hoax person with fake identity.Sometimes, the small stories have the most impact on people’s lives. This story was about a phone scam many people were on the receiving end of, claiming there was a parcel in their name, they just needed to click the link to claim it. Clicking that link opened people up to handing over their personal information. We were one of the only local news sites to share the story, which got picked up and shared by people across the country.

6. Court docs: Woman found dead in Spokane motel nearly decapitated

One of the only crime stories on our list of most-read stories, this one revealed the horrific details of a woman murdered in a North Spokane motel room. The people accused were arrested and are awaiting trial.

7. Gov. Inslee Extends Washington’s stay home order through May 31, details 4-phase reopening plan

Remember that story from earlier in this article, where it appeared Gov. Inslee would extend his orders past May 4th? This story was published May 1st, when Gov. Inslee confirmed those suspicions. It’s also the first we heard of the phases of reopening. Spokane moved to Phase 2 on May 22nd and has been there ever since. The governor has since paused the phases of reopening and is expected to release new guidelines in early January.

8. First woman ever held at McNeil Island facility for sexually violent predators released, living in Spokane

The release of sexually violent predators from McNeil Island to Spokane is something we have covered for years. Many have been allowed to live in Spokane despite having no previous connection to the community, and with very little communication to people living here about their past crimes. This story was slightly different, as this was the release of the only woman to ever be held at the facility. Since this story was published, the woman in this story has since moved with no widespread community notification. She’s now living in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Cheney.

9. Inslee orders all restaurants, bars to close statewide, bans gatherings over 50 people

This was the beginning. This order on March 15th marked Washington’s first statewide response to the pandemic that would grip our lives, now into the new year. In the time since, Gov. Inslee has relaxed, then tightened restrictions on businesses. Many of those businesses have since closed, others are trying to hold on as bars remain closed and restaurants are still closed for indoor dining.

10. Spokane woman turned away from Providence Medical Center

This year has been a roller coaster for the healthcare industry, and for the people who rely on it. This woman told the story of being turned away from coming to the hospital because she had a cough. At the time, Providence said they were turning some people away from in-person appointments if they had symptoms of COVID-19 that could be easily spread.

