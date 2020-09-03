2020 Census takers visiting Spokane households; how you can identify them

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Census takers are interviewing residents who have not taken the 2020 Census, and the City of Spokane wants you to know what these folks look like so you get counted safely.

First and foremost, the City says the best way to avoid a visit from a census taker is to complete the 2020 Census online, over the phone or by mail.

Otherwise, you can identify census takers by their official Census Bureau ID, which features their name, photograph, a Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. They will also be carrying a 2020 Census bag.

If you are still skeptical, the Census Bureau says you can contact them and they will get you in contact with the person’s supervisor or direct your to your local census center.

Census takers are interviewing Spokane households! Here are some tips on how to identify a census taker. #GetCounted pic.twitter.com/Ihc7O8S0Nt — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) September 3, 2020

