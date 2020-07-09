2020 Battle of the Badges: Donate blood to save lives and support Spokane first responders

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department and the Spokane Fire Department are joining Vitalant in inviting the community for a friendly competition to support our local heroes and save lives through blood donation.

Donate blood at Vitalant’s Downtown Spokane, North Spokane, or Spokane Valley locations until Sunday, July 12 and choose to donate on behalf of either the Spokane Police Department or Fire Department to see who will win the 2020 Battle of the Badges.

This is the second year of the competition and Tesia Hummer with Vitalant says it had a great turnout last year.

To participate, just tell staff which group of first responders you’re donating for when you check-in for your appointment.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place when you visit your donation center.

Hummer says blood donations drop dramatically during the summer months while the need for blood rises.

Vitalant is the sole blood provider to more than 35+ hospitals across the Inland Northwest, including hospitals in Spokane and the surrounding areas.

READ: Red Cross in need of volunteers during COVID-19, wildfire season

READ: Lutz: If you cite a medical reason for not wearing a face mask, you should stay home