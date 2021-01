Power restored to 2,000 Avista customers in Bemiss area

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 2,000 Avista customers in the Bemiss area were without power early Tuesday morning, but service has since been restored.

The outage was reported just before 8 a.m.

It is not clear if it is related to recent damage from the windstorm.

