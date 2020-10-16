200 goats to help reduce fire risk by chewing away weeds at Hangman Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Approximately 200 goats will be brought into Hangman Park to chew away at vegetation in an effort to mitigate fire risk.

The goats will spend six days at the park, which the city said helps reduce the use of manual labor and expensive machinery.

Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer has been committed to using goats for the project for months. While the plan right now is to bring them to Hangman Park, the city hopes to deploy them at Minnehaha and Meadowglen, as well.

In June, Schaeffer told 4 News Now the cost of one goat is just a fraction of the cost of a firefighter.

