20-year-old man killed in crash near Athol

Erin Robinson

ATHOL, Idaho — A 20-year-old man was killed in a crash on US 95 near Athol Wednesday afternoon.

The Idaho State Police said Dalton C. Felts and Angel Thomas, 24, were driving northbound and lost control of their car while negotiating a right hand curve. The car slid off the east shoulder, overturned and ejected both Felts and Thomas.

Felts was killed and Thomas was transported by air ambulance to Kootenai Health. ISP said neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

