20-year-old killed when car catches on fire, starts small wildfire near Orofino

Erin Robinson

OROFINO, Idaho — A 20-year-old man was killed Wednesday when his car caught fire near Orofino.

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Mason Patten Teel had already passed away when help arrived.

First responders said Teel’s car caught fire on Upper Fords Creek Road around 3:45 p.m.

The fire sparked a small wildfire, that was contained to approximately six acres.

