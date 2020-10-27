20-year-old killed in Coeur d’Alene crash, two others taken to Kootenai Health

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A 20-year-old woman was killed and two others injured in a crash on US 95 near Appleway early Tuesday morning.

Idaho State Police said 18-year-old Jordan Sieverding was driving eastbound on Appleway approaching US 95 and failed to stop at the light. His car was struck on the passenger side by a semi pulling two trailers.

Sieverding and one of his passengers were taken to Kootenai Health for their injuries. Another passenger, 20-year-old Bayli Sieverding, was killed in the crash.

ISP said both drivers were wearing seatbelts, but it is unknown if the passengers were.

The road was blocked for five hours, but has since been reopened.

