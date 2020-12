Man killed in crash on US 95 near Rockford Bay Rd

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

A man was killed in a crash on US 95 near Rockford Bay Rd early Friday morning.

Idaho State Police said the man was thrown from his vehicle when he hit a median. A semi then side-swiped his truck.

Medics tried to save the man, but he died on scene.

The Idaho State Police are currently on scene of a two vehicle crash US95 at milepost 417. There is road blockage in both directions, expect delays. pic.twitter.com/LtnnT78IwG — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) December 18, 2020

There are blocks in both lanes of the highway and drivers should expect delays.

