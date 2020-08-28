2 teens injured in N. Spokane crash, 16-year-old girl charged with DUI

Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 16-year-old girl has been charged with driving under the influence in a crash that sent her, as well as her passenger, to the hospital.

4 News Now is not naming the suspect as she is a juvenile.

The Washington State Patrol said she was driving southbound on the North Spokane Corridor and exited to Parksmith Drive around 1:45 a.m. Friday. She failed to navigate the curve on the exit ramp and drove off the road, rolling her car.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts, according to WSP, but were injured. They were both taken to Sacred Heart Hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

