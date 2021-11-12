2 Spokane parks getting new playgrounds

by Erin Robinson

Photo by Wilbur Wong on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane parks will soon get new playgrounds.

AM Cannon and Logan Peace Parks will each get new playground equipment to replace the aging and damaged equipment currently there.

Construction will begin later this month and is expected to take a few weeks.

The Spokane City Council is funding roughly $160,000 worth of equipment.

“Working with City Council to replace these playgrounds with brand new equipment is a big win for our neighborhood families, and we are grateful for their collaboration,” said Parks and Recreation director Garrett Jones.

“Children in these two neighborhoods lost some of their playground equipment during the pandemic, so Council went to work to find the funds to speed up replacing the play structures as soon as possible outside of the normal park allocation,” said Councilwoman Candace Mumm.

AM Cannon’s play structure will include two types of slides, climbing walls and bars, wheels and a spinner. Logan Peace Park will get two glide slides, several climbers, wheels, a telescope and a skylight.

The playgrounds were set to be installed this past summer, but delays in the availability of play equipment pushed the schedule back by a few months.

READ: New Liberty Park Library now open

READ: How local teachers are working to make up for ‘physical learning loss’ with their students

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.