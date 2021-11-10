2 Spokane Chiefs players test positive for COVID, game against Everett postponed

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane Chiefs players have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to postpone Tuesday’s game against the Everett Silvertips.

The Western Hockey League said both players were fully vaccinated in accordance with their mandatory vaccination policy.

Our game tonight at Everett has been postponed. https://t.co/U2u4wYVEKM — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) November 10, 2021

The Chiefs have paused all team activities, including on-ice practices and off-ice training, pending further test results.

A new date for the matchup will be released at a different time.

