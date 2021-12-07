2 seriously injured in DUI crash in Spokane Valley, driver arrested

by Olivia Roberts

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving a drunk driver Tuesday morning.

Police said the driver has been arrested.

Five young adults were in the car at the time of the crash, and two of them, including the driver, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

BREAKING NEWS: A driver has been arrested at E Montgomery Ave and N Park Rd in Spokane Valley for driving while intoxicated. Five people (young adults) were in the car, 2 of them (including driver) taken to the hospital with serious injuries (1/2) @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/UtvPQeJ2CE — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) December 7, 2021

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the intoxicated driver was heading northbound on Park Rd when they lost control and hit a tree.

N Park Rd between E Trent Ave and E Montgomery is closed while the Sheriff’s Office investigates.

Washington State Patrol reported several other crashes caused by ice on area roads Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Jackknifed semi blocking lane of I-90 near Cheney

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.