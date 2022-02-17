2 people killed in crash on SR 261 near Ritzville

by Olivia Roberts

WSP

ADAMS CO., Wash. — Two people were killed in a crash on SR 261 near Ritzville Wednesday night.

According to Washington State Patrol, the crash happened eight miles south of Ritzville just before 6:30 p.m.

John Gielisch, 65, was driving northbound on the highway when he crossed the center line and crashed into an oncoming car driven by 63-year-old Edward Bartlett.

Both drivers were killed.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

