2 people extricated from Freya St. crash, taken to hospital with serious injuries

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were extricated from a crash early Wednesday morning and taken to the hospital for injuries they suffered.

According to the Spokane Fire Department, the crash happened at the intersection of N. Freya St. and E. Springfield Ave. around 1 a.m.

Sixteen firefighters from SFD and the Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to help rescue the two people trapped inside.

SFD said the vehicle was damaged on the front end when it hit a large steel fence and guard rail. The impact pushed the engine into the passenger compartment.

It took firefighters 25 minutes to extricate the two people inside the vehicle. They both suffered serious injuries.

