2 out 1 to go, surgery successful for dog shot in the head

Lauren Helmbrecht by Lauren Helmbrecht

1/4 Cane before his procedures

2/4 Photo of bullets lodged in Cane's head and neck area

3/4 Photo of Cane before surgery

4/4 Wenatchee Valley Humane Society



Cane, the Pit Bull/Terrier mix who was being treated by the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society after being shot three times, is recovering from a surgery that removed two of the bullets.

On June 12th, Cane was stable enough to urdergo surgery and have two of the bullets located around his cranial area removed, according to the WVHS Facebook account. Surgery was successful and Cane was relocated to a medical foster on June 14th.

Following his relocation, Cane experienced some swelling around the incision, which pushed for further testing and pain managment. After blood tests, it was determined Cane will undergo his next surgery to remove the third and final bullet today, June 17tth.

WVHS thanked Cascade Veterinary Clinic and its medical staff for their invested treatment of Cane. Before the procedure to remove Cane’s final bullet, the medical bills for his treatment sat at about $3,600. The aid for Cane is made available thanks to WVHS’ medical fund, which you can find more information about here.

Two weeks ago on June 5th Cane was found by a good Samaritan alongside the road, seemingly left to die. After X-Rays were taken it was determined he had been shot in the head, neck and shoulder, with what appeared to be hollow point rounds from a small caliber pistol.

The WVHS is currently investigating this as an animal cruelty case, potentially a felony one they say and are looking for any additional information that anyone might have.

