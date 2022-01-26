2 new mass testing sites opening in Spokane County this week

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two new COVID-19 testing sites will open in Spokane County this week.

One will open in Mead on Thursday and the other will open in downtown Spokane on Friday, and both will be operated by Curative.

The northside testing site will be located on the Mead School District campus. It will be open Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This site will offer appointments and walk-ins, as well as drive-up and walk-up testing.

The second new site will be located in the CHAS Denny Murphy clinic parking lot in downtown Spokane. It will be open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments and walk-ups are available.

The need for testing in Spokane County has also led to Discovery Health increasing hours at the two current mass testing sites. Information on the expanded services days has not yet been announced. Those two sites are located at Spokane Falls Community College and the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center.

Free at-home rapid antigen tests are also available through the federal government and the Washington State Department of Health.

Find more information on how to order those free tests here.

