2 new addiction centers opening in North Idaho

by Esther Bower

SANDPOINT, Idaho– More help for people living with addiction is coming to North Idaho.

Drug treatment center Ideal Option is opening new clinics in Sandpoint and Kellogg. It received the state’s “response to the opioid crisis” grant and saw the biggest need to help in the panhandle. The new clinics are inside the Panhandle Health District Buildings so treatment is more visible and accessible.

When people walk through the door at Ideal Option they are taking their first step to overcoming addiction.

One of those people is Angela Jepson. She said the reason she’s getting help is for her family.

“To be the mom I need to be,” Jepson said.

Jepson was addicted to meth and heroin for years. She thought she would never escape, but medicated addiction treatment saved her life.

Now, she has a job, takes care of her kids and is becoming the person she’s always wanted to be.

“Being able to be there with my kids and have stability in my life right now is amazing. Two years ago, I would have never had thought I’d be where I am at today,” Jepson said.

More help is coming to North Idaho for addictions. It's a growing need as more people die. In 2019, 264 people died of an overdose in Idaho. In 2020, 1,900 people died.

Ideal Option’s two satellite clinics in Sandpoint and Kellogg have doctors working with patients to find a medication plan that curbs their withdrawals and cravings without giving them a high.

It’s a growing need as more people struggle and want to get their life back on track. In 2019, 264 people died from an overdose in Idaho. Last year, the number of people who lost their lives to overdoses was 1,900.

In addition to the two new clinics, the one in Couer d’Alene is still accepting new patients.

The clinics accept most forms of insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid.

If you or somebody you know is struggling with addiction, there is help. You can find more information on getting connected to a treatment plan here.

