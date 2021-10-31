2 Moses Lake teenagers arrested for drive-by shooting

by Erin Robinson

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two Moses Lake teenagers are facing charges for a drive-by shooting Saturday morning.

The shooting happened near N Earl Rd and N Grape Dr around 10 a.m.

Police said the two suspects, who are 15 and 17 years old, were in a gold Cadillac. A victim said he saw the Cadillac across from his home as he was driving away.

The Cadillac began to drive around and stopped in the middle of the road. As the victims passed the car, they saw someone pointing a handgun out of the driver’s side window. One of the suspects then began to shoot.

Police said one of the victims was legally armed with a handgun and fired in self defense, striking the 15-year-old suspect.

The boy went to the hospital with a leg injury but was released before police could establish probable cause to arrest him.

By Saturday night, police had an arrest warrant with probable cause to arrest both teenagers with two counts of assault and drive-by shooting.

The warrant was served at a home near W Basin St and S Schneirla St early Sunday morning. Both suspects were taken into custody without any issues.

