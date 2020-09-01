$2 million in CARES Act funding to help with broadband issues in rural Idaho

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

73% of American adults subscribe to home broadband

The Idaho Commission for Libraries has been awarded $2 million in CARES Act funding to help boost broadband connections in small, rural communities.

The first $1 million will be awarded to public libraries in communities of fewer than 3,000 people. The other money will go to public libraries in communities of fewer than 10,000 people.

In many rural Idaho communities, the library serves as the primary source of internet access for the area’s residents.

Idaho is one of the lowest-ranked states for broadband availability with 40 percent of residents lacking access.

