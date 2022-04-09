2 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside of downtown Spokane bar

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were killed and a third injured in a shooting outside of Lucky’s Pub in downtown Spokane early Saturday morning.

A responding officer learned a fight had started outside the bar and 911 was being inundated with calls about a shooting with multiple victims.

A crowd poured out of the bar and people were running away from the area.

Officers found three victims in the crowd, all with life-threatening injuries.

A release from the Spokane Police Department said two of the victims, a man and a woman, were shot while standing on the sidewalk outside of the bar. The third victim was a cab driver who was sitting in a taxi parked outside of the bar.

SPD said initial information shows it was a drive-by shooting involving one car. Officers believe shots were fired as the car passed Lucky’s and Mootzey’s bars.

Officers put out a vehicle description and a car matching the suspect was stopped just outside of the city by the Washington State Patrol. The driver was detained.

