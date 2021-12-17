2 jack-knifed semis shut down eastbound I-90 near Cheney

CHENEY, Wash.– The icy roads across the Inland Northwest led to several crashes Thursday.

Two of those crashes shut down the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Cheney. The Washington State Patrol said two jack-knifed semis were causing roadblocks at mile marker 257.

Troopers said they are working to get the roadways back open. There is a detour on State Road 904 through Cheney.

