2 inmates escape from Okanogan County Jail

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Two inmates escaped from the Okanogan County Jail early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Tony Hawley said 28-year-old Kirstopher L. Whittman and 53-year-old Christan E. White escaped around 6:15 a.m. and are believed to have had help from outside of the jail.

Whittman is described as 5’8″ tall, 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was in custody on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, reckless driving and malicious mischief. The Sheriff said he attempted to escape from the jail last week.

White is 5’7″ tall, 165 pounds and has brown eyes and grey hair. He was in custody for attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance, hit-and-run and malicious mischief.

Anyone who sees the two men are asked to call law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office is working to provide booking photos of the two inmates.

