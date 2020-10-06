2 injured in East Central drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting, just a few blocks northwest of Underhill Park.

Spokane Police responded to the shooting near E 5th Ave and S Altamont St around 5 p.m. Monday.

Multiple callers reported two vehicles were in the area and the people inside were possibly firing at one another.

Police contacted two people who had non-life-threatening injuries; both were taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made and the Spokane Safe Streets task Force has taken over the investigation.

This is the second drive-by shooting to happen in East Central neighborhood in recent days. A 15-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting near 5th and Fiske last Thursday.

Two people – a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old – were arrested. The victim’s father said the suspects were trying to intimidate his son into joining their gang.

