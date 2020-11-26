2 injured in crash, Airway Heights woman charged with DUI, hit-and-run

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — An Airway Heights woman is facing felony DUI and hit-and-run charges in a crash that injured two people.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 43-year-old Lindsay Spotted Eagle was driving northbound on Craig Road Wednesday evening and made a right turn onto State Route 2. Spotted Eagle reportedly crossed the double turn lane and struck another vehicle in the front end.

Three people, including a child, were in that vehicle. The 13-year-old and a 25-year-old male driver not injured. A 26-year-old female passenger and Spotted Eagle were injured and taken to Sacred Heart.

Their conditions are not known.

