2 injured, 1 arrested in shooting outside Spokane Valley bar

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two men were injured in a shooting near Marandos Bar and Restaurant early Sunday morning.

The Spokane Valley Police Department responded to reports of someone firing shots in the parking lot around 2 a.m.

A deputy found spent shell casings at the scene, but no suspects or victims.

She quickly identified a possible suspect vehicle, a truck, near Skipworth and 4th, and called in additional help.

Two men, including 40-year-old Rafael D. Castellano, were found inside the truck and detained. Deputies recovered a gun that had been reported stolen out of Lewiston in November 2020.

Around that time, deputies learned a possible victim had arrived at the emergency room with a life-threatening gunshot wound. A second victim was also injured and told investigators a bullet grazed his neck.

Castellano was arrested and booked into jail on two counts of assault and possession of a stolen firearm. The other man was released without charges.

