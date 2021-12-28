2 EWU women’s basketball games canceled due to COVID concerns

by Olivia Roberts

CHENEY, Wash. — The Eastern Washington University women’s basketball games against Portland University and Northern Arizona University will not be played due to COVID concerns within EWU’s program.

The games were scheduled for Thursday and Saturday at Reese Court in Cheney.

According to EWU, any potential rescheduling of Big Sky Conference games will be determined at a later date.

Fans who purchased tickets can contact the EWU Athletic ticket office at 509-359-6059 for refund information.

The Eagles are set to pick up the season on January 6 at Montana.

EWU’s next home game is part of a doubleheader with the men’s team against Idaho on January 8.

