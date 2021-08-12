2 dogs killed in Spokane Valley duplex fire

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two dogs were killed in a Spokane Valley house fire late Wednesday night.

Firefighters found the fire was in the basement, venting through the front door on one half of the split-level duplex. Hot temperatures and heavy fire challenged the crew, but they were able to knock it down in 20 minutes.

Crews searched the duplex and did not find any people inside, but they did find two dogs. They tried to resuscitate the animals, but the animals did not survive.

Firefighters said there were working smoke detectors in the home, which helped alert the families to get out.

One person living in the duplex was evaluated and released at the scene. A firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but was said to be in “stable condition.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the Red Cross was notified to assist with housing needs for both families.

