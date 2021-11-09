2 Democrats seeks to unseat McMorris Rodgers in WA-05

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — An attorney and a marketing professional have announced their candidacies to represent Washington’s fifth Congressional district.

Natasha Hill and Ann Marie Danimus, both democrats, are seeking to replace incumbent Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who has held the seat for 16 years.

Hill is a fourth-generation Spokanite who owns her law firm. She is a Rogers High School grad who went on to receive her AA from Spokane Community College before transferring to the University of Washington. After completing her sociology degree, she graduated from the Southwestern School of Law. In addition to her practice, she also serves as an adjunct law professor at Gonzaga University.

“Eastern Washington residents deserve a representative that will work for all of our interests, not just the wealthy and politically connected,” Hill’s campaign website says. “Cathy has sided with corporate lobbyists and GOP leadership time and time again at the peril of our district and it’s not right.”

Hill has not formally outlined her platform, but her website teases a policy reveal for November 21.

Danimus is also a Washington native, though she grew up in south Seattle. She moved to Spokane at 16 and attended Washington State University where she earned a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

In 1994, she was named Miss Spokane and later went on to own and operate her own marketing business.

Danimus is supportive of universal healthcare, increased care for veterans and environmental protection.

